First Bancorp (FBNC) Insider Sells $428,075.67 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) insider Suzanne S. Deferie sold 12,001 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $428,075.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ FBNC) traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,926. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1,207.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

