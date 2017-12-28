FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $469,000 in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock

FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,758.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,208,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp ( NYSE CVS ) opened at $72.76 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.02 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

