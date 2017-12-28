Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $427,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,667,000 after buying an additional 2,700,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after buying an additional 2,148,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,191,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,244,000 after buying an additional 2,062,886 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,906,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,281,000 after buying an additional 1,937,031 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $16,033,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,498,508.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,070,099 shares in the company, valued at $230,196,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95,310.00, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

