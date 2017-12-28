Financial Review: Matson (MATX) vs. Euronav (EURN)

Matson (NYSE: MATX) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matson and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $1.94 billion 0.66 $80.50 million $1.94 15.63 Euronav $691.26 million 2.13 $204.04 million $1.29 7.17

Euronav has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matson. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Matson pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Matson pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euronav has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Matson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 4.12% 17.49% 4.09% Euronav 5.90% 0.49% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Matson and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 1 1 1 0 2.00 Euronav 0 1 2 0 2.67

Matson currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.38%. Euronav has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Matson.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

