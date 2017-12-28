FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Insider Sells $258,950.00 in Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) insider Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE FCB) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 166,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,183. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,260.00, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. FCB Financial had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FCB Financial during the second quarter worth $502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FCB Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FCB Financial during the third quarter worth $626,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in FCB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in FCB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 850,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,059,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-insider-sells-258950-00-in-stock.html.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.