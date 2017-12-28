Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,615.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Owens sold 400,000 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $5,924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,365.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,744,000 after buying an additional 3,641,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 182.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,697.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

