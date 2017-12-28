EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.20 Million

Brokerages expect EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) to report $202.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVINE Live’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.52 million to $204.07 million. EVINE Live posted sales of $190.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVINE Live will report full year sales of $202.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.02 million to $659.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $671.24 million to $683.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVINE Live.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EVINE Live’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of EVINE Live in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on EVINE Live in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

In other EVINE Live news, Director Mark Holdsworth acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Rosenblatt acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,540.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 118,400 shares of company stock worth $176,732 over the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVINE Live during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in EVINE Live by 15.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVINE Live by 71.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EVINE Live by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVINE Live (NASDAQ EVLV) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 427,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,824. EVINE Live has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 3.39.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

