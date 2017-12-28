EU supply (EUSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.00

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 27161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

About EU supply

EU Supply Plc is a United Kingdom-based e-procurement software provider. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering and contract management, tailored for the regulated European public sector market and certain industries in the private sector.

