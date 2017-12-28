Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,927,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Nike by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,669,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,160 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.09 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $102,700.00, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/essex-financial-services-inc-trims-position-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.