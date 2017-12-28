Envestnet Inc (ENV) COO Sells $1,603,448.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,603,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Joshua Mayer sold 2,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $99,500.00.

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,498. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,290.00, a PE ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $175.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 559.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,017,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,101,000 after buying an additional 3,408,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $30,101,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,763,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Envestnet by 7,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 476,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

