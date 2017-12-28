Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.62.

In related news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $619,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $16,100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,890.00, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $115.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.17). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 306.93%.

SL Green Realty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/envestnet-asset-management-inc-sells-738-shares-of-sl-green-realty-corp-slg.html.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.