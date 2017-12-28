Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 97,546.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 66.3% during the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 163,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 245,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $587,711.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,480.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,660.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,345 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE EBS) opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,928.61, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

