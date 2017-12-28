Embraer (ERJ) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Embraer earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 43.9187146771214 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Embraer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Embraer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Embraer ( NYSE ERJ ) traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 3,687,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $4,630.00, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Embraer had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.1079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05. Embraer’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Embraer (ERJ) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/embraer-erj-receiving-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Embraer

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.