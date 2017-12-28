Ellie Mae (ELLI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae, Inc. operates electronic mortgage origination networks in the United States. The Company’s network and technology-enabled solutions help streamline and automate the mortgage origination process. Solutions offered by Ellie include Encompass software, a comprehensive operating system that handles key business and management functions involved in running a mortgage origination business, and serves as a gateway to the Ellie Mae Network. Through its solutions the Company also offers services like: automated preparation of the disclosure and closing documents; electronic document management and websites and electronic connectivity. Ellie Mae, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELLI. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.96.

Shares of Ellie Mae ( NYSE ELLI ) opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.28. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 4,666 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $408,694.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,952.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 12,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,070,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,166.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,154. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

