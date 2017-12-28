Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $129,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $3,152,895.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $16,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,513,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,917,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 651,088 shares of company stock worth $56,439,586. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Co ( NYSE LLY ) opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,670.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-bought-by-twin-capital-management-inc.html.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.