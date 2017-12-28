Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8139913943855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.18, a PE ratio of -220.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $601,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $736,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

