Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys 1,065 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 205.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 274,314 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 285,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Celgene by 39.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG) opened at $104.46 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,240.00, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $152.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/eads-heald-investment-counsel-buys-1065-shares-of-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.