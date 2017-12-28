Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 117.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 44.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 18.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

