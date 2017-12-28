Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.31% of Ducommun worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 169.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.39 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,523. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated ( NYSE:DCO ) opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.30, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.81. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ducommun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

