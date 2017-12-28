Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dova Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.0617477812582 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ DOVA) opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOVA. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Dova Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates. The Company’s initial focus is on thrombocytopenia, a disorder characterized by a low blood platelet count. The Company is developing avatrombopag for treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease (CLD).

