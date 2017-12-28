Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News headlines about Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donnelley Financial Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7039133408375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $672.65, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.77. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc is a financial communications services company that supports global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors (such as law firms and investment bankers), and global investment markets compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers and broker/dealers.

