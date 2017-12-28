Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17,100.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,559 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,304,754.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 1,487 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $136,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,836 shares of company stock valued at $36,410,667. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-shares-bought-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.