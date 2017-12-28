Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) Insider Purchases £148.80 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) insider Steven Maddock acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($198.96).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 376.10 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,998,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,140.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.08. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 328.40 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.50).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 339 ($4.53) to GBX 352 ($4.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.14 ($5.35).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

