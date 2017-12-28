Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.20 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $69,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 108,132 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $7,440,562.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 13,497 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $837,623.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,899.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,732 shares of company stock valued at $14,599,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $70.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $563.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

