Davis R M Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 59.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 37.4% in the third quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,136,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $1,657,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,676 shares of company stock valued at $47,237,938. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie Inc ( NYSE:ABBV ) opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

