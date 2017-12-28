Cutera (CUTR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cutera earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 45.6378897381104 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Cutera (NASDAQ CUTR) opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cutera has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Cutera had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry Laber sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,720. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

