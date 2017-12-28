Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,048 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 214.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 63.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 301.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 146,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Senior Housing Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SNH ) opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,530.00, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

