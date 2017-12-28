Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,070 Shares of K12 Inc (LRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of K12 worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of K12 by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of K12 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K12 Inc ( LRN ) opened at $16.45 on Thursday. K12 Inc has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $679.92, a PE ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.27.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. K12 had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that K12 Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

