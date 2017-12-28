Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $535,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 8,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. ( RCI ) opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25,961.87, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

