Cubic Co. (CUB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Cubic worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cubic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cubic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cubic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Cubic by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 15,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cubic from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of Cubic Co. ( CUB ) opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,600.00, a P/E ratio of -143.05 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.35. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

