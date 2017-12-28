Crown (CCK) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.23

Press coverage about Crown (NYSE:CCK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.0673999524344 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Crown (CCK) traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 1,192,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,530.00, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Crown will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

