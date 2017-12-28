Critical Analysis: Pepco (POM) vs. Dominion Energy (D)

Pepco (NYSE: POM) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both mid-cap electric utilities – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Pepco pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pepco pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Pepco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Pepco and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pepco N/A N/A N/A $1.25 21.54 Dominion Energy $11.73 billion 4.42 $2.12 billion $3.39 23.79

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pepco. Pepco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pepco and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pepco 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominion Energy 0 10 4 0 2.29

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Pepco.

Profitability

This table compares Pepco and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pepco 10.52% 11.08% 2.95% Dominion Energy 17.21% 13.32% 3.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Pepco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pepco Company Profile

Pepco Holdings LLC, formerly Pepco Holdings, Inc., is a holding company. The Company, through its utility subsidiaries, is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and the distribution and supply of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Power Delivery, Pepco Energy Services, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiaries include Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). Pepco is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. DPL is involved in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and distribution and supply of natural gas. ACE is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity. The Company’s subsidiaries own and operate a network of wires, substations and other equipment that are classified as transmission facilities, distribution facilities or common facilities.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc., formerly Dominion Resources, Inc., is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other. The DVP segment includes regulated electric distribution and regulated electric transmission. The Dominion Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Dominion Energy segment includes gas transmission and storage, gas gathering and processing, liquefied natural gas import and storage, and nonregulated retail energy marketing. As of December 31, 2016, Dominion served utility and retail energy customers, and operated an underground natural gas storage system with approximately one trillion cubic feet of storage capacity.

