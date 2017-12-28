Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone Acquires 25,466 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 25,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $728,582.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN CQP) traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 593,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,403. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5,731.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 202,450,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,834,629,000 after purchasing an additional 198,978,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

