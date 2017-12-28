Corvus Gold (KOR) PT Set at C$3.14 by Fundamental Research

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) has been given a C$3.14 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,055. The firm has a market cap of $166.71, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.32. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.77.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold Inc is a Canada-based, North American, gold exploration and development company. The Company is focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, it controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects.
