Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $326,000 Position in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $280,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $96,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,310,620. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ PLUS) opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.80, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

