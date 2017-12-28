Contrasting City (CHCO) and The Competition

City (NASDAQ: CHCO) is one of 305 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare City to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get City alerts:

65.0% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for City and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 City Competitors 2197 8536 8557 337 2.36

City presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.54%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.25%. Given City’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares City and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 29.25% 12.34% 1.45% City Competitors 18.67% 8.30% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio City $190.98 million $52.12 million 17.81 City Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 388.57

City’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City peers beat City on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. City National offers various products and services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services. City National provides credit, deposit and investment advisory products and services to rural and small community markets in addition to cities, including Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Winchester, Staunton, Virginia Beach, Ashland and Lexington. City National offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.