Contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and The Competition

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $47.16 million -$410.10 million -24.60 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Competitors $217.36 million -$39.57 million -74.28

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 3 3 14 1 2.62 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Competitors 544 2431 6636 131 2.65

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -664.70% -46.94% -35.58% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,689.24% -484.77% -41.31%

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on three Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines, with multiple product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases; Cardio-Metabolic Diseases, with product candidates directed toward genetically validated, liver-expressed disease targets for unmet needs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and Hepatic Infectious Diseases, with product candidates designed to address the global health challenges of hepatic infectious diseases, beginning with hepatitis B and hepatitis D viral infections. The Company’s lead product, Patisiran, is formulated utilizing lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.