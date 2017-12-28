Conduent (CNDT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conduent earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1162566564162 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,301. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,360.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNDT shares. Cross Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Conduent from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

