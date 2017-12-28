Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 10th” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/condor-hospitality-trust-inc-cdor-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-on-january-10th.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.