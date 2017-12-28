Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 10th

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.19.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.