Comparing Safeway (SWY) and Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Safeway (NYSE: SWY) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) are both mid-cap food retail & distribution – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safeway and Performance Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeway N/A N/A N/A $0.12 292.50 Performance Food Group $16.76 billion 0.21 $96.30 million $1.03 32.18

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safeway. Performance Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safeway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safeway and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeway -0.26% -1.66% -0.69% Performance Food Group 0.62% 15.02% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safeway and Performance Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeway 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Performance Food Group has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.35%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Safeway.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Safeway on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeway

Safeway Inc., is an food and drug retail company. The Company owns and operates GroceryWorks.com Operating Company, LLC, an online grocery channel doing business under the names Safeway.com and Vons.com. Blackhawk, a majority-owned subsidiary of Safeway, is a prepaid payment network utilizing proprietary technology to offer gift cards, other prepaid products and payment services. Blackhawk’s payment network supports its three primary constituents: consumers who purchase the products and services Blackhawk offers, content providers who offer branded products that are redeemable for goods and services, and distribution partners who sell the products. Blackhawk’s product offerings include gift cards, prepaid telecom products and prepaid financial services products, including general purpose reloadable cards and Blackhawk’s reload network.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products. It sells to independent or street, and multi-unit or chain, restaurants and other institutions. Its PFG Customized segment provides service to family and casual dining restaurant chains, and fast casual and quick service restaurant chains. Its Vistar segment specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages and other items nationally to the vending, office coffee service, theater, hospitality and other channels. Its products include a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, and desserts; a range of canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products, and snack and other products.

