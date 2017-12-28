Comparing Given Imaging (GIVN) and Hill-Rom (HRC)

Given Imaging (NASDAQ: GIVN) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical equipment, supplies & distribution – nec companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Given Imaging alerts:

This table compares Given Imaging and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Given Imaging N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 4.87% 20.27% 5.87%

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Given Imaging does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Given Imaging and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Given Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 2 5 0 2.71

Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Given Imaging and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Given Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.74 billion 2.04 $133.60 million $1.99 42.81

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Given Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Given Imaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Given Imaging Company Profile

Given Imaging Ltd (Given) develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic products for the visualization and detection of disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. It is engaged in capsule endoscopy, which is an approach to visual examination of the gastrointestinal tract through the use of a miniaturized video camera contained in an ingestible disposable capsule. Its principal product, which incorporates its core technology, is the Given System, a wireless imaging system that uses its disposable video capsules, the PillCam capsules. The PillCam capsules can be easily ingested by patients and move naturally through the gastrointestinal tract while wirelessly transmitting to a portable recorder, enabling the gastroenterologist to view video, images and data on a computer workstation, utilizing its RAPID software. In October 2012, it acquired the assets related to the SmartPill GI Monitoring System from The SmartPill Corporation.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company sells and rents its specialty frames and surfaces, and mobility solutions, as well as its clinical workflow solutions, in the United States and Canada through its North America Patient Support Systems segment, and in regions outside of the United States and Canada through its International Patient Support Systems segment. Its Front Line Care segment globally sells and rents respiratory care products, and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices that assess, diagnose, treat and manage a range of illnesses and diseases. Under its Surgical Solutions segment, the Company sells its surgical products globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Given Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Given Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.