Comparing Apollo Investment (AINV) & KCAP Financial (KCAP)

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ: KCAP) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. KCAP Financial pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Investment pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KCAP Financial and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $36.20 million 3.54 -$1.03 million $0.06 57.17 Apollo Investment $279.86 million 4.41 $18.37 million $0.36 15.69

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than KCAP Financial. Apollo Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KCAP Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 7.78% 6.54% 3.46% Apollo Investment 29.87% 9.51% 5.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KCAP Financial and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Apollo Investment 1 4 4 0 2.33

KCAP Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.26%. Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $6.41, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given KCAP Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than Apollo Investment.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats KCAP Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc. is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio). In addition, the Company may invest in the equity securities of privately held middle market companies. Second, the Company invests in asset management companies (the Asset Manager Affiliates) that manage collateralized loan obligation funds (CLO Funds). Third, the Company invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLOs (CLO fund securities). These CLO fund securities are primarily managed by its Asset Manager Affiliates, but from time-to-time the Company makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by other asset managers. The CLO funds typically invest in syndicated loans, high-yield bonds and other credit instruments.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. It may also invest in the securities of public companies and in structured products and other investments, such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). Its portfolio also includes equity interests, such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It invests in investments in the United States secured and unsecured loans, other debt securities and equity, and may also invests a portion of the portfolio in other investment opportunities, including foreign securities and structured products. Apollo Investment Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.

