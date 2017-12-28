Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Bought by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $821,124.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,939.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $86,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX ) opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.05, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $480.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Gilford Securities downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Bought by OxFORD Asset Management LLP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix-shares-bought-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.