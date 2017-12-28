Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Gilford Securities downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA ( FIX ) opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,645.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $480.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $86,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,389 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $821,124.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,939.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

