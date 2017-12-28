Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in Comcast by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $107,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comcast by 84.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

In related news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $22,576,899.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares in the company, valued at $66,195,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,630 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $224,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,676.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190,596.38, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

