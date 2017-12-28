Comcast (CMCSK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4003367413926 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity.

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

