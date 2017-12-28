Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 2839200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

CLNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony NorthStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $6,350.00, a P/E ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Colony NorthStar had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 271.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Colony NorthStar’s payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

In related news, insider Neale Redington sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. bought 119,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,799.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,363 shares of company stock worth $42,260,703 over the last three months. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 104.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,210,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,758,000 after buying an additional 1,130,318 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 18.2% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 189.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 79.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 402,062 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Colony NorthStar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

