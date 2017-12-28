CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $29.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.
CNB Financial (CCNE) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,052. The company has a market cap of $413.73, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.94%. research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 39.05%.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.
