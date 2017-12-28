CIRCOR International (CIR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE CIR ) opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $808.20, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.59.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CIRCOR International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

