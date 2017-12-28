Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.3595700068687 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.51. 560,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11,560.00, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.34. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 3,696 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $462,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,764 shares of company stock worth $3,496,934. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

